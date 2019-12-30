Man walking dog robbed, shot on Rampart Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a man who robbed and shot another man on Rampart Street. According to police, the victim was walking his dog when he was attacked.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attack happened on Sunday, December 15, at about 2:00 in the morning. Police say the robber first demanded that the victim empty his pockets, which he did. Then when the victim tried to run from the scene, the robber fired multiple shots at him and hit him in the back of the legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance but his condition is unknown.

The NOPD released a surveillance video clip of the suspect. It does not show the attack, but shows the suspect walking in the area while smoking a cigarette.

