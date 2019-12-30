× Man killed in Chackbay house fire

CHACKBAY, LA.– The Chackbay Fire Department says that a man was killed in a hose fire on Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Highway 307.

During a search of the interior of the house, they found the body of a man whose name is being withheld pending identification by the coroner’s office.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshals Office was contacted to lead the investigation and arrived on scene shortly after.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.