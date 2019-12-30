× Man found shot to death inside of Read Boulevard apartment

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a murder at an apartment in the 7700 block of Read Boulevard.

Officers got a call of a “man shot” at that location around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

They found the victim lying on the floor of the apartment.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he died.

Investigators have no suspects or motives in this case.

The New Orleans Coroner will release the victim’s identity.

If you know anything that could help NOPD Detectives, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.