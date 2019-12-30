× GoFundMe account set up for survivor of Lafayette plane crash

LAFAYETTE, LA.– A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the medical expenses of a woman who was seriously injured in Saturday’s deadly plane crash in Lafayette.

Danielle Britt was in her car, when the plane crashed.

She was badly burned.

you can link to the account by clicking here.

Britt is a survivor of childhood cancer and the daughter of a local jewelry store owner in Lafayette.

She is currently being treated for her burns at a New Orleans Hospital.

Five others were killed in the crash, including WDSU Sports Reporter Carley McCord.

One man on board the plane did survive the crash.

Steven Berzas is being treated at a Lafayette hospital where he remains in critical condition.