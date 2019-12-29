Saints finish regular season with win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Drew Brees #9 and Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate a touchdown pass during the third quarter during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Charlotte, NC — The Saints handled what they could control– they got the 42-10 win over Carolina. With that, they just needed either a Packers or 49ers loss to lock-up a first round bye.

New Orleans left no doubt in this contest, leading 35-0 over Carolina by the second quarter. Alvin Kamara scored their first two touchdowns of the game, then they got a defensive score to add to their lead. A.J. Klein came-up with the 14-yard pick-6 against his former team to make it a 21-0 lead. From there, Tre’Quan Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown reception then Jared Cook on a 21-yard reception. The Saints held a 35-3 lead at the half and never let off the gas. Taysom Hill scored their final touchdown of the game on a 45-yard reception in the third.

Brees finished 19-30 for 253 yards and three touchdowns– no interceptions and no sacks. Cook was the Saints leading receiver with 60 yards on 2 catches.

The Saints defense forced 3 turnovers in the game– one fumble and two interceptions, while they did not turn the ball over at all. They finish the regular season with just 8 turnovers, setting an NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season.

The Saints (13-3) now await their playoff fate.

