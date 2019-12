× LIVE BLOG: Saints vs. Panthers

NEW ORLEANS – It’s game time! The Saints are in N. Carolina to take on the Panthers, Sunday at 12 noon.

The Saints are hoping to up their record to 13-3 while the Panthers sit pretty far behind, with a 5-10 record.

The Saints and Panthers met just last month in a very close scoring game.

Follow along with our live blog below for up-to-the-minute game results.