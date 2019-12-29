Half: Saints 35, Panthers 3

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Charlotte, NC — It wasn’t 49 first half points like LSU, but the Saints followed-suit in that they had a significant 35-3 lead over Carolina at halftime. Alvin Kamara scored on their first drive of the game on a 15-yard touchdown run, and then added his second score of the day on a 1-yard run later in the first quarter. While the Saints held a 14-0 lead through the opening quarter, the Panthers contrastingly had just 14 total yards and no first downs in their 3 first quarter drives.

In the second quarter, the Saints added three more touchdowns– two on offense and one defensive score. The Panthers turned the ball over on back-to-back drives in the second– first on a fumble recovered my Malcolm Brown, then A.J. Klein came-up with the 14-yard pick 6 against his former team.

Tre’Quan Smith then scored on a 1-yard touchdown reception with 6:27 to play in the half and then about 4 minutes later, Jared Cook hauled-in a 21-yard touchdown catch on a one-handed grab in the end zone.

Joey Slye made a 23-yard field goal for Carolina with :32 to play before halftime to get the Panthers on the board for their only points of the first half.

The Panthers will get the ball to start the second half.

