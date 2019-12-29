Getting the ‘Fleur de lis’ ready for the New Year’s Eve ‘Fleur de lis Drop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- In New Orleans it is a tradition to drop a giant fleur de lis from on top of Jax Brewery.

The "Fleur de lis Drop" will be shown on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve! WGNO's Kenny Lopez gets an exclusive look at the preps of the 'Fleur de lis" going up!

"It is about 5 feet tall and has LED lighting to change color to make it look pretty. It is controlled by a motor that helps the fleur de lis go up and down on the pole." David Coulter, Owner of Crescent City Riggers said.

It takes about 3 days to set the "Fleur de lis" up and securing everything. The fleur de lis weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.

"The drop is about 30 seconds, and then we have fireworks to go along with it," Coulter said.

Tomorrow night they will be doing a test run to make sure everything's perfect for New Year's Eve.

"We have to make sure all the gears work and we will test it going up four or five times, just to make sure it slides right," he said.

For more information about Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, click HERE.