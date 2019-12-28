WDSU sports reporter Carley McCord among victims of Lafayette plane crash

LAFAYETTE – WDSU sports reporter Carley McCord was among the victims of the small plane crash in Lafayette that claimed five lives this morning.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay said. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

The 30-year-old McCord was the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.

“Words cannot express the tremendous amount of sorrow our entire staff holds for Carley and her family,” WDSU News Director Akili Franklin said. “She was an extraordinary woman and a talented reporter. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be severely missed.”

McCord was traveling to attend the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, according to reports.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to arrive at the scene of the fatal crash by 9 p.m.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said it will likely be another day before more information is released from their investigation, according to KLFY.