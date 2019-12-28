× No more than four: LSU rout of OU a solid piece of evidence for no playoff expansion

After watching about a quarter and a half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, I wondered how many teams in the Southeastern Conference are better than the Big 12 champion Oklahoma Sooners?

And, the conclusion I came up with was five.

LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and Florida were better than Oklahoma.

There was that much of a talent gap.

And, this was yet another lopsided national semifinal.

Since the current four team playoff format was instituted for the 2014 season, only two of the first 11 semifinals have actually been quality games.

This semifinal, yet another rout, was another piece of evidence that screams for no expansion of the four team playoff.

2019, was an unusual year in college football. There were three outstanding teams, LSU, Clemson, and Ohio State. But, that is most often not the case.

The college football regular season is still important. But, it won’t be if you expand the playoff to 8 teams.

Two loss teams will be in playoff games against heavyweights, and you will see mis-matches like we saw at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.