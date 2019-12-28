× LSU routing Oklahoma, sooner rather than later

The Oklahoma Sooners are no match for LSU.

Joe Burrow has thrown 7 TD passes, four to Justin Jefferson as top ranked LSU leads Oklahoma 49-14 at the half in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The winner of this national semifinal plays the winner of Clemson vs Ohio State in New Orleans January 13th for the national championship.

Burrow has thrown TD passes of 19, 35, 42, and 30 yards to Jefferson.

Burrow has two TD passes to Terrace Marshall, of 8 and 2 yards. He also tossed a 62 yard TD pass to tight end Thaddeus Moss. Burrow has 55 TD passes this season.

Burrow has completed 21 of 27 passes for 403 yards. Jefferson has caught 9 for 186 yards.

Oklahoma has 160 yards of offense.