× Another game, another record: Burrow throws 7 TD passes in first half of 63-28 rout of OU

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow set an FBS bowl record for TD passes in a half, and tied the record for TD passes in a game, with seven, as the top ranked Tigers routed 4th ranked Oklahoma, 63-28 at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The game was a College Football Playoff National Semi-final.

In order, Burrow’s TD passes were: 19 yards to Justin Jefferson, 8 yards to Terrace Marshall, 35, 42, and 30 yards to Jefferson, 62 yards to Thaddeus Moss, and 2 yards to Marshall.

Burrow also ran 3 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. He was named the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl MVP.

Burrow completed 29 of 39 passes for 493 yards. A reporter asked LSU head coach Ed Orgeron if Burrow was having the greatest season of any player in the history of college football.

LSU had 31 first downs, and 692 yards of total offense. And, the Tigers do so with a minimal contribution from running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Helaire, nursing a hamstring injury, carried twice for 14 yards. But, by half, Edwards-Helaire could afford to be a spectator.

LSU had routed Oklahoma, and was headed to the national championship game at the Superdome, Monday night January 13th.