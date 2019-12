Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA - The LSU Tigers are hard at work preparing for whatever Oklahoma will throw at them this weekend at the Peach Bowl.

But Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow said what the team watches on game tapes isn't always what happens on the field.

Burrow said his team will make in-game adjustments as they go.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete Peach Bowl coverage.