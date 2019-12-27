× SBSO searching for carjacker who stole a vehicle with children still inside

CHALMETTE, LA – The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a suspect wanted for carjacking a vehicle occupied by two small children, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Dedric Hurst, of the 3700 block of Juno Drive in Chalmette, for two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of carjacking.

At 3:30 P.M. on Thursday, Dec. 26, multiple units were dispatched to the 3500 block of Kings Drive in Chalmette in reference to a carjacking.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the female victim said as she was unloading groceries from her parked car, a black male jumped into her vehicle and fled from her driveway with her two small children still inside, secured in car seats.

As he fled in the stolen vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Hurst, struck the female victim who is 7 months pregnant.

Sheriff Pohlmann said the stolen vehicle was quickly located by deputies, abandoned a few blocks away, with the two children, unharmed and still inside. The mother was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later released.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to identify Hurst through video surveillance and information from eyewitnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect or with information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.