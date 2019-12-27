× Safety tips for packing up holiday decorations

What goes up, must come down. But before you tackle taking down holiday decorations, check out these tips from Ajsa Nikolic MD, MHA with Ochsner Urgent Care for staying safe and accident free.

Lift Smart

For many people, packing up holiday decorations means putting boxes of ornaments and decorations into storage and hauling the massive tree out of the living room. It is important to use proper lifting techniques when taking down the tree or removing heavy decorations on the gutter or roof.

When lifting heavy objects, protect your body through good postures like these:

Keep a wide base of support

Bend at the hips and knees only, keeping your back straight, chest out and shoulders back

Slowly lift with your hips and knees without twisting or jerking

Set down your tree or boxes gently, bending at only the knees and hips

Practice Ladder Safety

When using a ladder to remove decorations from higher places outside such as in trees or on a roof line, keep balanced and injury free by taking a few easy precautions:

Inspect the ladder for damage, reading all labels and markings

Do not use the top rung of the ladder

Do not place the ladder on boxes, chairs or any items other than the floor

Wear slip-resistant shoes with clean soles to maximize traction

Face the ladder and have two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand in contact with the ladder steps at all times

Keep focused, climb slowly and avoid sudden movements

“Keep your hands free while climbing by recruiting a family member to serve as an assistant. Pass the decorations down to them one at a time,” said Dr. Nikolic.

Watch for Cuts

Always wear gloves when packing up light bulbs or ornaments that are breakable. Both can cause either minor or deep cuts that could require stitches. It is also advisable to wear closed-toe shoes to avoid stepping on breakable objects.

“Regardless of when you decide to pack up your holiday decorations, it’s important to put safety first. We see a lot of cuts, falls, burns and broken bones from decorating accidents this time of year,” said Dr. Nikolic.