× Local pizza delivery person robbed at gunpoint

GRAY, LA – Around 7:25 P.M. on Christmas Eve, police were informed that a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in the 2700 block of West Park Avenue.

The delivery driver arrived at the delivery location, which appeared to be abandoned.

The driver was approached by a male subject who produced a handgun and demanded the pizza.

The driver complied and the subject fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a medium-toned black male, clean cut, about 5’6” tall wearing a dark green hoodie, gray cargo shorts and long white socks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Tips to Crime Stoppers may be made anonymously and could result in a cash reward.