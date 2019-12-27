NOPD arrests 10, 11 and 12-year-olds in holiday purse snatchings

Posted 9:39 AM, December 27, 2019, by

(ThinkStock)

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD has arrested three juveniles for a pair of robberies on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

  Detectives say that the first robbery happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Nelson Street.

 That’s where they say that the teens took a woman’s purse.

The second robbery took place around 11:15 Wednesday morning in the 7700 block of Belfast Street.

In that incident, detectives say that the juveniles forcefully took a woman’s purse and fled the scene.

Thursday afternoon, they were able to arrest  3 juveniles, ages 10, 11 and 12, who were positively identified as the culprits.

All three have been booked into the Orleans Juvenile Justice Center.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.