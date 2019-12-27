× NOPD arrests 10, 11 and 12-year-olds in holiday purse snatchings

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD has arrested three juveniles for a pair of robberies on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Detectives say that the first robbery happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Nelson Street.

That’s where they say that the teens took a woman’s purse.

The second robbery took place around 11:15 Wednesday morning in the 7700 block of Belfast Street.

In that incident, detectives say that the juveniles forcefully took a woman’s purse and fled the scene.

Thursday afternoon, they were able to arrest 3 juveniles, ages 10, 11 and 12, who were positively identified as the culprits.

All three have been booked into the Orleans Juvenile Justice Center.