NOPD arrests 10, 11 and 12-year-olds in holiday purse snatchings
NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD has arrested three juveniles for a pair of robberies on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Detectives say that the first robbery happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Nelson Street.
That’s where they say that the teens took a woman’s purse.
The second robbery took place around 11:15 Wednesday morning in the 7700 block of Belfast Street.
In that incident, detectives say that the juveniles forcefully took a woman’s purse and fled the scene.
Thursday afternoon, they were able to arrest 3 juveniles, ages 10, 11 and 12, who were positively identified as the culprits.
All three have been booked into the Orleans Juvenile Justice Center.