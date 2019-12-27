More Delays at the MSY Airport, this time at Baggage Check-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. (WGNO)- Airport officials blame "technical issues" for baggage delays at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Some Passengers say, they have seen wait time of up to an hour to check bags. The airport says, baggage system operators are working with the contractors who built the system to find the problem.

They add that airlines will work directly with passengers on any luggage issues until the problem has been fixed.

The recommendation is arrive earlier than usual for flights. If you are checking bags and not carrying on, you will want to allow for more than an hour to check in.