LSU and Oklahoma head coaches hold last news conference before game

It is the Friday before a big LSU football game and Coach O along with Lincoln Riley held a news conference at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.

Coach O spoke about running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery.

The LSU coach also provided an update on Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Coach O said “he’s not practiced yet. He worked out with the trainers. He felt a little sore after he worked out. I talked to him last night. Obviously, if Clyde’s ready to play, we’re going to let him play. That’s going to be a game-time decision.”

The news conference took place on Friday morning and started at 8:30 a.m.