Help NOPD identify Canal St. Capital One Bank robber

NEW ORLEANS – The FBI New Orleans Field Office and the New Orleans Police Department are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the subject who robbed the Capital One Bank at 4121 Canal Street.

Around 10:43 AM on Monday, December 23, the male suspect entered the Capital One Bank, approached the teller counter and presented a note demanding money.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the robber fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as 5’9” to 6’0”, between 150 to 180 pounds, approximately 30 to 45 years old, with a slender to medium build.

He was wearing a dark blue/black beanie cap and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Crimestoppers GNO is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the subject responsible for this crime.