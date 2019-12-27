Gulf Coast Counties ban together to stop the reopening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GULF COAST, La. (WGNO)- Covering the Gulf Coast, several Mississippi counties and cities file a federal lawsuit to halt future opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Biloxi, Waveland and D'iberville join Harrison and Hancock counties in yesterday's filing. Officials say, that the goal of the lawsuit is to force the Mississippi River Commission to talk to representatives of the Mississippi Coast before opening the spillway.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources estimates that this year's spillway opening will cost Mississippi hundreds of millions of dollars.