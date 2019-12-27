Gov. Edwards puts up seafood against Oklahoma ribeye in Peach Bowl bet

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt have each put up some of their respective state’s signature food in a friendly Peach Bowl wager.

Edwards started things off with a tweet this afternoon.

“How about a friendly wager on Saturday’s Peach Bowl, @GovStitt?” Edwards wrote. “Though I’m not worried about covering because @LSUfootball is going to win, I’m willing to put up some delicious Louisiana seafood from @Tonys_seafood in exchange for some ribeye steaks.”

How about a friendly wager on Saturday’s Peach Bowl, @GovStitt? Though I’m not worried about covering because @LSUfootball is going to win, I’m willing to put up some delicious Louisiana seafood from @Tonys_seafood in exchange for some ribeye steaks. #GeauxTigers #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/rVVbOPFdeg — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 27, 2019

Stitt quickly accepted the wager and offered some ribeye steaks and Oklahoma-made steak rub in return.

“@LouisianaGov Edwards, you’re on! I’ll wager Okla’s official state steak – the ribeye – & @OKCattleman’s steak rub for the @CFAPeachBowl game between @OU_Football and @LSUfootball, but I know I won’t have to pay up. Looking forward to some

@Tonys_seafood!” Stitt tweeted.

The Tigers are set to take on Oklahoma on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Atlanta.