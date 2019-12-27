Gov. Edwards puts up seafood against Oklahoma ribeye in Peach Bowl bet

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: A detail as the LSU Tigers celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt have each put up some of their respective state’s signature food in a friendly Peach Bowl wager.

Edwards started things off with a tweet this afternoon.

“How about a friendly wager on Saturday’s Peach Bowl, @GovStitt?” Edwards wrote. “Though I’m not worried about covering because @LSUfootball is going to win, I’m willing to put up some delicious Louisiana seafood from @Tonys_seafood in exchange for some ribeye steaks.”

Stitt quickly accepted the wager and offered some ribeye steaks and Oklahoma-made steak rub in return.

“@LouisianaGov Edwards, you’re on! I’ll wager Okla’s official state steak – the ribeye – & @OKCattleman’s steak rub for the @CFAPeachBowl game between @OU_Football and @LSUfootball, but I know I won’t have to pay up. Looking forward to some
@Tonys_seafood!” Stitt tweeted.

The Tigers are set to take on Oklahoma on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Atlanta.

