Dense Fog Advisory In Effect. Next cold front arrives Sunday!

Heads up! Dense Fog Advisory issued for a large chunk of southeast Louisiana through 9AM Friday morning. Use your low beams, not your bright lights when encountering fog.

We will likely see periods of light showers on Friday, but Meteorologist Scot Pilie isn’t expecting a washout. High temps in the upper 60s to the lower 60s.

For the weekend, we will continue to see overnight and early morning fog. In addition, temperatures will be running well above average with high temps in the mid-upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Cold front arrives Sunday evening, bringing cooler temps back for Monday-Wednesday!

We will have to keep an eye on the January 2-3rd time frame for a heavier rain potential.