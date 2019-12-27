× Coach O: Not Bowl game, but elimination game

At the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the head coaches, Ed Orgeron of LSU and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley met with media for the final time Friday morning.

Kickoff Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 4 pm eastern, 3 pm central.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he expects running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to play, but he said Edwards-Helaire has not practiced this week. Edwards-Helaire injured a hamstring last week in practice.

In the big games this season LSU has come up big, defeating Texas, Auburn, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

Ed Orgeron says he expects his team to play loose, Saturday.

If LSU wins, the Tigers will play for the national championship at the Superdome. That also happened in the 2003, 2007, and 2011 seasons. LSU defeated Oklahoma 21-14 in the January 4th, 2004 Allstate Sugar Bowl, and won the BCS national championship.