Angola inmate dies at hospital following suicide attempt

BATON ROUGE – A Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate who attempted suicide at Angola Sunday by setting himself on fire died Christmas Eve in a Baton Rouge hospital.

The victim, 62-year-old Joel Baker, was in prison for multiple sex convictions out of Franklin Parish in 1989 including life for three counts of aggravated rape, three counts of aggravated oral sexual battery (10 years each), and one count of sexual battery (5 years).

Reports show Baker was found behind the Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns around 8 A.M. Sunday.

Department of Corrections and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators believe the inmate set himself on fire, as an attempt to commit suicide.

Quick actions by Louisiana State Penitentiary doctors and medical personnel allowed emergency crews to transport Baker to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.

All evidence indicates this was a suicide attempt, and there is no indication of foul play.

The investigation continues, and no further details will be released at this time.