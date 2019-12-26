× Tigers in Atlanta: LSU goes for second win in ATL in 3 weeks

Atlanta has been good to the 2019 LSU Tigers.

The Tigers hope that continues Saturday at 4 pm eastern time in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

LSU defeated Georgia December 7th, 37-10 to win the SEC championship.

LSU is a 13.5 favorite, a line that has held steady despite the iffy status of Tiger starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire is a “game time decision” according to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. Edwards-Helaire injured a hamstring last week in practice.

Ed Daniels is in Atlanta. Here’s his report.

The total on the game is 76, meaning oddsmakers expect about 76 points to be scored in the game. You can bet the over or the under.