Still need a “Tiger Girl” gift to make you shine this Christmas? Check out this local company, Sparkle City.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)-Even though the Christmas season is coming to an end, some of you still need to shop. It's not too late to buy LSU game day gear as a Christmas gift. Reporter Peyton LoCicero found a gift that will make you shine this holiday.

If you are trying to throw a "Hail Mary" and still need to figure out what to get the tiger girl in your life, look no futher.

"Sparkle City is the fashionable clothing brand for the ultimate game day fans. Someone who wants to stand out but, it's easy to put it on with jeans or even sparkly bottoms but it is the ultimate game day out fit for a girl who is fashionable,"explained Jaime Adele Glas , Sparkle City Co-Founder.

"This season has been very exciting for us... We dress all of the recruit girls for the LSU football operation office. We are Dressing Kelly O. And Robin Burrow. And we have had other players mom's reach out to us, like Tica Hampton," said Margo Sanders Cory, Sparkle City Co-Founder.

From sideline to headline, Sparkle City shirts were most recently spotted on ESPN's College Game Day.

"It was better than any Christmas Day morning. I think. It was the best moment we have had all year," describe Glas.

The Dynamic Duo at Sparkle City knows how to take care of business while also looking good and that's what they told us keeps their spark going. They have a playbook full of gift ideas that will have you scoring a touchdown this Christmas.

"It's fun to get dressed up for games and it's not just grabbing a tee shirt that you know you just had to get from a random store," Cory told us.

"It's very easy. You can pick a top that has a sparkly design on it and really the outfit itself is that one top," shared Glas. "We also make skirts as well, if you want to go extra over the top. But, in general when you have one of these tops... that is your outfit. The rest is just accessories."

Big news on the horizon for the Sparkle City crew, the brand is planning to expand in 2020 to other colleges and NFL teams.

If you want in on the action, you can shop online at SparkleCity.co or click here.