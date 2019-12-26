New Orleans loses a legend: beloved barber ‘Mr. Chill’ dies at 51

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The city has lost a legend.

Wilbert Wilson, the barber known as "Mr. Chill" or "Chill" has died.

He was 51.

According to a family friend, he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wilbert Wilson owned a couple of businesses in New Orleans.

The popular "Mr. Chill's First Class Cuts Barbershop" at 2736 South Carrollton Avenue was open today.

After Hurricane Katrina, "Mr. Chill" cut hair in a tent in front of his damaged barber shop.

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Wilbert “Chill” Wilson. He was an author, an activist, & true New Orleans hero. He was a voice for our community after Katrina, a champion of many causes, & a reminder to press on against all odds. The impact he had will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/5Xp4jUDpCa — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 26, 2019

