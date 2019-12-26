New Orleans loses a legend: beloved barber ‘Mr. Chill’ dies at 51

NEW ORLEANS - The city has lost a legend.
Wilbert Wilson, the barber known as "Mr. Chill" or "Chill" has died.
He was 51.
According to a family friend, he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Wilbert Wilson owned a couple of businesses in New Orleans.
The popular "Mr. Chill's First Class Cuts Barbershop" at 2736 South Carrollton Avenue was open today.
After Hurricane Katrina, "Mr. Chill" cut hair in a tent in front of his damaged barber shop.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood had the honor getting a haircut from "Mr. Chill" a few years back, here's a look at that right here.