Group of women wanted by NOPD for Canal Street stabbing

Posted 10:23 AM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, December 26, 2019

 

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD Detectives are asking for help in identifying a group of women that were involved in stabbing incident on December 20th.

Officers say that the group of women argued with the victim just berfore it turned into a physical altercation in the 800 block of Canal Street shortly before 2:00 a.m.

That’s when they say that one of the women stabbed the victim several times with a sharp object and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on any of these women, please call NOPD Eighth District Detectives at (504)658-6080 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.