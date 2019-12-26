Group of women wanted by NOPD for Canal Street stabbing

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD Detectives are asking for help in identifying a group of women that were involved in stabbing incident on December 20th.

Officers say that the group of women argued with the victim just berfore it turned into a physical altercation in the 800 block of Canal Street shortly before 2:00 a.m.

That’s when they say that one of the women stabbed the victim several times with a sharp object and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on any of these women, please call NOPD Eighth District Detectives at (504)658-6080 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.