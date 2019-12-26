Caution: Gumbo On Board. Hilarious sign spotted in Louisiana!

It’s something you would only see in Louisiana…

A sign in Luling, Louisiana on the back of a truck on Christmas reading “Caution: May take slow turns…we’re transporting the gumbo. Thanks, Merry Christmas”

Now the real questions is…if you were late to your party by this slow-turning truck…will you get to taste the gumbo as compensation?

Jessica, the creator of the sign, says her dad is “The Gumbo Man” in the family. He’s always in charge of the gumbo, and Jessica said she figured she would warn other drivers that her dad would be driving carefully because he didn’t wanna spill the good stuff.

Now this is a story that warms your heart, both literally and figuratively.