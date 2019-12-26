Burger King employees surprised with Mignon Faget jewelry for Christmas in drive-thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every holiday season our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads Christmas cheer with "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving."

This year he's teamed up with businesses to giveaway great gifts like plane tickets on Jet Blue, a Carnival Cruise vacation to Mexico, plane tickets on Spirit Airlines, Rouse's gift cards, The Outlet Collection gift cards, Melba's po-boys,and so much more.

Because Kenny is still in the giving spirit, he came up with a "Lagniappe," a bonus giveaway day for three deserving ladies who work at Burger King.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez received this letter.

"Dear Kenny,

There are three very deserving women who work tirelessly at my favorite Burger King on Claiborne and Carrollton. Over the past year and a half---they have greeted me with warm smiles, questions about my family, tips on nail polish, and talk of the Saints. They know my voice and know my order on the intercom in the drive-thru. Miss Danielle, Miss Val, and Miss E are part of my daily routine and bring me happiness. They are "Burger Queens."

Thanks, Jane Davis

So after Mignon Faget heard about Jane's letter and these "Burger Queens, they wanted to donate three jewelry sets with earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet for the three women.

"We heard these women make others feel special, so we wanted to make them feel special," Emerald Grippa, Marketing Manager with Mignon Faget said.

Then Kenny and Jane went through the Burger King drive-thru and surprised the women with their new jewelry, and they were excited and grateful!

For more information about Mignon Faget, click HERE.