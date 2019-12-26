× Big Deal: Brees says first round bye key for Saints

The Saints can still achieve their goal of a first round bye in the NFC playoffs, but they need help.

The Saints must beat Carolina Sunday, then have the Lions beat the Packers in Detroit, and/or the Seattle Seahawks defeat the 49ers in Seattle Sunday night to get a first round bye.

The Saints can still be the number one seed, the two, or at worst the three seed.

Thursday, Saints quarterback Drew Brees says a week to get rested is critical.

Three Saints did not practice Thursday, acccording to the report the team submitted to the league.

They are safety Vonn Bell (knee), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle), and safety Marcus Williams (groin).

Saints at Carolina kicks off at Noon Sunday New Orleans time.