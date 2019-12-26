Big Deal: Brees says first round bye key for Saints

Posted 10:18 PM, December 26, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against James Bradberry #24 of the Carolina Panthers during the second half in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Saints can still achieve their goal of a first round bye in the NFC playoffs, but they need help.

The Saints must beat Carolina Sunday, then have the Lions beat the Packers in Detroit, and/or the Seattle Seahawks defeat the 49ers in Seattle Sunday night to get a first round bye.

The Saints can still be the number one seed, the two, or at worst the three seed.

Thursday, Saints quarterback Drew Brees says a week to get rested is critical.

Data pix.

Three Saints did not practice Thursday, acccording to the report the team submitted to the league.

They are safety Vonn Bell (knee), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle), and safety Marcus Williams (groin).

Saints at Carolina kicks off at Noon Sunday New Orleans time.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.