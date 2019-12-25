What is this Louisiana family’s tradition every Christmas for 50 years, this year?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La - Home for the holidays.

Eighty-four-year-old George Rehage welcomes back his four daughters.

From across the street and from across the state of Louisiana.

Everybody makes it to Mandeville, Louisiana on a mission to go out for dinner.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood discovers that dinner with dad was originally a secret shopping trip to get mom's Christmas present.

That's why Mom never gets an invitation to sit at the table for a tradition that started 50 years ago, this year.

George Rehange says, "we started at a hamburger joint and we went to Galatoire's in New Orleans and 50 in between, individual restaurants, we've never been to the same one twice I can recall."

They can recall every menu.

Almost every bite.

And absolutely, every drink.

Wild Bill says, "I've got one more question, who's picking up the check this year?"

All four daughter together and in harmony say, "Dad!"

To that their Dad says, "I think I need another drink."