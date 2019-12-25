Rest the starters? Payton bristles at the thought

The Saints can still be the number one or two seed in the NFC playoffs, and earn a first round playoff bye.

So, that’s plenty reason enough for head coach Sean Payton to play his starters Sunday in the regular season finale at Carolina.

Payton was asked about resting his starters, a question he clearly did not like.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints 12-3, can be the number one seed with a win at Carolina, a Green Bay loss at Detroit Sunday, and a Seattle win at home Sunday night vs San Francisco.

The Saints will be the two seed if they win at Carolina, and Seattle defeats San Francisco, and Green Bay defeats Detroit.

Among those not practicing Wednesday were cornerback Eli Apple (ankle), and safety Marcus Williams (groin).

The Saints two starting guards, Andrus Peat and Larry Worford, who both missed the Tennessee game, were listed as limited in practice.

So, was quarterback Drew Brees, with a knee injury, according to the report the club submitted to the NFL.