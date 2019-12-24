This past weekend was on the Naughty List, but Christmas made the Nice List!

Posted 6:13 AM, December 24, 2019

Merry Christmas Eve Everyone! Not too hot, not too cold, our Christmas Eve forecast is looking just right this year! No showers or thunderstorms! We’re looking mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 60s to near 70.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 50s on Christmas Eve night! Patchy fog possible Christmas Day morning.

Our rain chances slowly creep up late week with spotty showers & isolated thunderstorm Thursday through Saturday. Our best rain chances return on Sunday with our next cold front!

