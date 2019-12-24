Test Kitchen Taylor: French Toast Christmas Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's Christmas Eve and Test Kitchen Taylor is combining a breakfast favorite and a simple holiday cookie - French Toast Cookies!

French Toast Christmas Cookies

1 box spice cake mix

1 box yellow cake mix

2/3 cup oil

3 eggs

1/2 cup cinnamon sugar (you won't use it all)

for icing:

1/3 cup maple syrup

3/4 cup powdered sugar

a pinch of salt

Preheat oven to 375.

Combine cake mixes, oil, and eggs until it forms a dough.

Roll into balls, then roll in the cinnamon sugar, space out a few inches on cookie sheets.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, they should still be soft when done.

Meanwhile, combine maple syrup, powdered sugar and a pinch of salt.

You can ice cookies individually or stripe them all with the icing!

