Test Kitchen Taylor: French Toast Christmas Cookies

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
It's Christmas Eve and Test Kitchen Taylor is combining a breakfast favorite and a simple holiday cookie - French Toast Cookies!
French Toast Christmas Cookies
1 box spice cake mix
1 box yellow cake mix
2/3 cup oil
3 eggs
1/2 cup cinnamon sugar (you won't use it all)
for icing:
1/3 cup maple syrup
3/4 cup powdered sugar
a pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 375.
Combine cake mixes, oil, and eggs until it forms a dough.
Roll into balls, then roll in the cinnamon sugar, space out a few inches on cookie sheets.
Bake for 8-10 minutes, they should still be soft when done.
Meanwhile, combine maple syrup, powdered sugar and a pinch of salt.
You can ice cookies individually or stripe them all with the icing!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!