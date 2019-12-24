Slidell PD: Man punched wife and shot son before shooting himself on Christmas Eve

SLIDELL – A domestic disturbance at a Slidell home left a man dead and his son hospitalized on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Slidell Police arrived at a home in the 300 block of Dockside Drive around 8:15 a.m. on December 24 after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

A 53-year-old man punched his wife in the face, shot his 15-year-old son in the arm, and then shot himself, according to police.

The man later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The son was also hospitalized and is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

“Unfortunately the holidays often bring about added stress in families and homes, which results in an increase in domestic disturbances,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our prayers are with this family during his difficult time.”