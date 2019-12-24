Seven people arrested in Tangipahoa Parish drug bust

NATALBANY, LA – Seven people were arrested after deputies executed an arrest warrant stemming from a two month undercover drug investigation.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, six adults and one juvenile were arrested at a residence on Magee Rd. in Natalbany while TPSO Narcotics Agents executed an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Jerry Joseph Morgan Jr.

Morgan was wanted by the TPSO on two outstanding heroin distribution charges.

The incident took place on December 20 around 1 P.M.

Immediately upon arrival, three male subjects attempted to flee as agents approached the house.

Multiple discarded items were located on the ground directly in the pathway of the three fleeing offenders.

Law enforcement detained 37-year-old Michael Alexander Sr. of Independence, one 16–year-old male juvenile, and Jerry Joseph Morgan Jr.

Morgan, who was subsequently charged on outstanding warrants, was found to be in possession of approximately 29 grams of heroin, .7 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded syringe of suspected methamphetamine, and a large quantity of US currency at the time of his arrest.

Items recovered include a clear plastic bag of about 47.8 grams of suspected heroin located just a few feet from where Morgan was apprehended. A second clear plastic bag containing a suspected 3.3 grams of heroin was recovered along with a purple Crown Royal bag containing numerous preloaded syringes, and a yellow tourniquet.

Additionally, two unspent 9mm rounds and a black digital scale was located on the ground where the three fleeing males were standing upon agents arrival.

A total of 2.8 ounces of heroin was taken off the streets because of these arrests.

Assisting deputies on scene came in contact with several other subjects, 26-year-old Attrell Anderson, 40-year-old Laurus Haynes, and 19-year-old Michael Alexander Jr.

Upon smelling burnt marijuana emanating from inside of Anderson’s Sierra pick-up truck, agent’s conducted a pat-down search of the subjects for safety purposes.

At this time, Michael Alexander Jr. was taken into custody after deputies located a loaded and stolen Cobra Model 380 concealed in his right pant leg.

He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Due to these findings, agents continued their investigation by obtaining and executing a search warrant for all vehicles, buildings, and persons present on the Magee Rd. property.

As a result, located in the center console of Hayes’s Nissan Altima vehicle was a blue package containing suspected MOJO (synthetic marijuana) and seized from Anderson’s Sierra pick-up was a quantity of suspected marijuana (approximately 1 gram), a half full – pint size medicine bottle of Promethazine tablets, and a large amount of cash. Both subjects were taken into custody and charged.

