Motorcyclist killed on after falling into Bonnet Carre Spillway from I-10

EAST ST. CHARLES, LA.– State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 10 westbound near Interstate 310 southbound which occurred shortly after 7:30 Monday night.

Investigators say it appears that the unidentified motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near Interstate 310 Southbound when he struck the left side of the bridge and was thrown into the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Police say that motrocyclist is suspected of not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time and toxicology reports are pending.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

Identification of the deceased is pending notification of the next of kin.