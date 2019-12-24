Last minute LSU stocking stuffers!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Christmas is tomorrow and LSU's semi-championship game is almost here! Did you get your Tiger gear yet?

If not, that's OK, there's still time!

"Go Coach O! Go Joe Burrows and Go Tigers!" Cheered a lifelong fan.

The fierce purple and gold football team is going for their next big win in four days! What better way to celebrate Christmas than with the ultimate Tiger mini stuffers?!

N'awlins Sports manager, Marguerite says they offer LSU playing cards, dominoes, car decals, and more in honor of the holiday!

"LSU makes you full of spirit all year long!"

N'awlins Sports Store offers eight dollar LSU gloves and they're selling out fast. Marguerite tells WGNO she's not surprised that they're the hottest thing on the shelf!

"Right now, because we've been having so much cold weather which is unusual."

If you're on the prowl for LSU stuffers that you can wear in any weather-- hint, hint jewelry, Fleurty Girl is a safe bet.

"We've got earrings that say Geaux Tigers" The Fleurty Girl Owner, Lauren Haydel told us. "Geaux on one side of the ear, Tigers on the other. We also have these purple and gold tensile tassel earrings so you can cheer with your ears! So when you shake your head and cheer the team on, they're kinda doing the work for you! So, I definitely think that's a good one!"

Both store leaders say LSU's unforgettable season has boosted their sales, but not as much as it's boosted their happiness!

By the way, all of the items mentioned are twenty-five dollars or less! Geaux Tigers!