Last Minute Gift Ideas: Holiday Tea Towels

NEW ORLEANS - It's Christmas Eve, and it looks like you waited until the last minute to think about gifts (same). Taylor Feingold is showing you how to make a sweet and simple gift, just in the (Saint) Nick of time!
Looking for a last-minute gift DIY? This one is so easy, the kids can do it too: Holiday Tea Towels!
Holiday Tea Towels
White tea towel(s)
Holiday cookie cutter
Acrylic/Fabric paint
Paper Plate
Pour some paint out on to a plate.
Dip the holiday cookie cutter into acrylic paint, and stamp it on the towel.
Let the towel dry for a few hours!
It's so chic and a perfect gift on its own, or with some other cute kitchen utensils.
Send me your pics if you try it out @taylorfeingold. Happy Holidays!