Last Minute Gift Ideas: Holiday Tea Towels

Posted 1:54 PM, December 24, 2019, by
Data pix.

NEW ORLEANS - It's Christmas Eve, and it looks like you waited until the last minute to think about gifts (same). Taylor Feingold is showing you how to make a sweet and simple gift, just in the (Saint) Nick of time!

Looking for a last-minute gift DIY? This one is so easy, the kids can do it too: Holiday Tea Towels!
Holiday Tea Towels
White tea towel(s)
Holiday cookie cutter
Acrylic/Fabric paint
Paper Plate
Pour some paint out on to a plate.
Dip the holiday cookie cutter into acrylic paint, and stamp it on the towel.
Let the towel dry for a few hours!
It's so chic and a perfect gift on its own, or with some other cute kitchen utensils.
Send me your pics if you try it out @taylorfeingold. Happy Holidays!
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.