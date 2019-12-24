Last Minute Gift Ideas: Holiday Tea Towels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's Christmas Eve, and it looks like you waited until the last minute to think about gifts (same). Taylor Feingold is showing you how to make a sweet and simple gift, just in the (Saint) Nick of time!

Looking for a last-minute gift DIY? This one is so easy, the kids can do it too: Holiday Tea Towels!

Holiday Tea Towels

White tea towel(s)

Holiday cookie cutter

Acrylic/Fabric paint

Paper Plate

Pour some paint out on to a plate.

Dip the holiday cookie cutter into acrylic paint, and stamp it on the towel.

Let the towel dry for a few hours!

It's so chic and a perfect gift on its own, or with some other cute kitchen utensils.