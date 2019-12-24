Last Minute Gift Ideas: Glittery Ornaments

NEW ORLEANS – It’s Christmas Eve, and it looks like you waited until the last minute to think about gifts (same). Taylor Feingold is showing you how to make an easy but fun gift, just in the (Saint) Nick of time!

Looking for a last-minute gift DIY? These ornaments come out beautifully, with just a little work. You can get all of your materials at the closest dollar store.

Glittery ornaments

Empty ornaments

Letter stickers

Confetti or glitter or foam balls

Ribbon

Funnel

Use a funnel to fill your ornament with a mix of confetti, glitter, and foam balls! I think it looks best if you fill the ornament just about 1/3 of the way.

Put the top back on and use stickers to write a quick message. “Let It Snow!” “Merry Christmas” or “Love” all work well!

Tie the top with a ribbon and voila, you have a beautiful gift!