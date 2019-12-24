Last Minute Gift Ideas: Citrus Sugar Scrub

Posted 5:52 PM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, December 24, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – It’s Christmas Eve, and it looks like you waited until the last minute to think about gifts (same). Taylor Feingold is showing you how to make a classy gift, just in the (Saint) Nick of time!

Looking for a last-minute gift DIY? This is a perfect classy gift that your friends will never know you whipped up in under 5 minutes! Everything you need is probably already in your kitchen.
Citrus Sugar Scrub
A small jar
1/2 cup of sugar
1 cup of coconut oil
1 lemon or orange
Mix sugar and coconut oil in a bowl (don’t melt the oil), then add in the zest of your citrus fruit.
For my jars, I soaked the labels off of baby food jars. They were only 48 cents each, and they’re the perfect size for this little gift.
Tie them with a ribbon or top them with a bow make them extra cute!
Send me your pics if you try it out @taylorfeingold. Happy Holidays!
