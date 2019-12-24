Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 12: Jet Blue tickets for waitress who went above & beyond for guest during Hurricane Barry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- I'm sure you've heard the saying, "One good deed deserves another, and that's the theme of Day 12 of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving." Today Kenny teamed up with Jet Blue who donated two round-trip plane tickets for a waitress who went the extra mile for someone in need during Hurricane Barry.

The woman receiving the surprise is Trey Beard who works in the Food & Beverage Department at the Hilton Garden Inn. During Hurricane Barry, Trey went above and beyond for a guest who was experiencing medical problems. The guest was diabetic and traveling alone. The guest was experiencing low blood sugar. Trey spent the majority of the weekend bringing the guest meals and taking care of her. On her day off, she even came in to take a streetcar ride with the guest, and take her to the airport.

"She checked in on the guest throughout her stay and made sure she got her to the airport safely when they had to evacuate," Emily Smith, Convention Services Manager at New Orleans & Co. said.

Michelle Carrington, Director of Operations for Hilton Garden Inn said, "She just showed hospitality. She's empathetic and she just wants to take care of everyone that she encounters.

It's fitting that the chalkboard at the Hilton Garden Inn reads: "Hard roads often lead to beautiful destinations!"

For you Trey, Happy Holidays and Happy Travels from Jet Blue!

