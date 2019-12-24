K9 officer helps deputies find large amount of drugs in early Monday traffic stop
NEW BERN, Craven County (WLOS) – An early Monday morning traffic stop led to two arrests and the seizure of a large amount of drugs, thanks to a Craven County K9 officer.
Deputies pulled the car over for a traffic violation at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 70 Highway West and Country Club Road; during the stop, they say K9 Stihl alerted deputies to narcotics in the vehicle.
In a search, deputies discovered oxycodone pills, clonazepam pills, about five pounds of marijuana and other items consistent with drug sales.
Patrick Edwards, 26, of New Bern is charged with:
- Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
- Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance
- Felony possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob Swinson, 19, of Maple Hill is charged with:
- Felony maintaining vehicle for selling narcotics
- Simple possession schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia