× Christmas Eve drive-by shooting in Houma

HOUMA, LA – According to Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, Terrebonne Parish deputies and detectives responded to a local hospital regarding two men who were injured in a drive-by shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 11:45 A.M. on Dec. 24 at the intersection of St. Louis Canal Rd. and N. Hollywood Rd. in Houma, while the two men were inside of a vehicle.

After the shooting, the suspect’s vehicle turned right onto N. Hollywood Rd. headed towards West Park Ave. Houma, La.

TPSO detectives spoke to the victim’s at the hospital and were informed of an alleged verbal altercation that occurred inside of the Southland Mall, which led to this shooting.

There were multiple bullets holes in the vehicle that the victims occupied.

The two Houma men, ages 33 and 35, have non-life threatening injuries. One of the victims was treated at the hospital and released while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO, (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.