× Check your Louisiana Lottery tickets for this error

The Louisiana Lottery discovered some Lotto and Easy 5 tickets had the incorrect drawing date on them.

These incorrect tickets listed a draw date of Wednesday, Dec. 25.

But per Lottery policy, no drawings take place on Christmas Day.

Therefore, Lotto and Easy 5 tickets generated for a Dec. 25 draw date will be good for the next regularly scheduled drawing of Saturday, Dec. 28.

Also, affected multidraw Lotto and Easy 5 tickets that include or span Dec. 25 will be good the drawing date following the date range printed on the ticket.

Tickets affected by the printing error are good for the correct number of drawings purchased; however, Dec. 25 was inadvertently included in the corresponding draw date range printed on the ticket.

To determine whether their Lotto or Easy 5 ticket was affected, players should compare the number of drawings their ticket is good for to the number of drawings included in the date range.

There were 17,964 Lotto tickets and 10,722 Easy 5 tickets affected by the printing error. The Lottery regrets the error and the inconvenience to players.