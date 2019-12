Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans, LA - For the 5th Christmas in a row, Brennan's Restaurant, has created the perfect gingerbread house to welcome guests at their famous staircase! This year the theme is Cajun Christmas in the form of a doll house!

It took the pastry team months of planning and weeks of building the 3 foot tall creation, but, it is now complete! Stop by before December 31st for a closer look at the final product!

Brennan's Restaurant

417 Royal Street

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!