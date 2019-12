WGNO and NOLA38 has an exciting Wizard World Ticket Contest.

Enter Thursday, 12/26 though Wednesday 1/2/20 for a chance to win.

Win a VIP Photo Op with Tom Welling (Smallville) which includes two VIP admissions plus Photo Op with Tom Welling during his scheduled photo op hours on site.

Wizard World New Orleans takes place January 3-5, 2020 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

For tickets and more details visit their official site here: wizardworld.com/comiccon/new-orleans