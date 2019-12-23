Photos: Saints topple Titans

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints shakes hands with fans after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE – The Saints came back from an extremely slow start to topple the Tennessee Titans in yet another record-setting game.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas now holds the NFL single season receptions record, breaking Marvin Harrison’s 17-year-old record of 143. Thomas needed just 11 catches to set the new record at 144 and reached that mark with 3:13 to play in the game on a near touchdown, ruled down at the one. Thomas finished the game with 12 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, now at 145 catches on the season.

New Orleans fell behind early, down 14-0 in the second quarter, but scored 24 unanswered to take the lead on their first drive of the third quarter and they never trailed again. After going through a rough stretch for most of the season, Alvin Kamara was back to his old form, finishing with 11 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Here are some of the best moments from the game:

